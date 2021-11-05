Northland hotel among new locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has released new locations of interest on Friday spanning across Auckland, the Waikato and Northland.

(Source: 1News)

Two new locations of interest were added for the Waikato at 6pm on Friday, including Countdown and Pak'nSave, both in Te Awamutu.





The Countdown was visited by a Covid-positive case last Sunday from 2.45pm to 3.50pm, while the Pak'nSave was visited on the same day from 1.45 pm to 3.15pm.





Among the Northland locations of interest added at 2pm are Pak'nSave Whangārei, listed on Monday from 10.45am to 1.50pm; and The Awanui Hotel in Awanui, which was visited on Sunday evening.

The visits come before northern Northland entered a snap lockdown on Tuesday night following the detection of a number of unlinked Covid-19 cases.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health also announced it will no longer be publishing all locations of interest in Auckland.

With case numbers rising in Tāmaki Makaurau, vaccination rates are too.

The Ministry of Health says they will only release high-risk exposure events from now on, as vaccinations are providing Kiwis with an extra layer of protection.

There were 163 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday; 159 in Auckland and four in the Waikato.