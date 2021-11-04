Joe Rogan slams PM for ending press conference due to protesters

US podcaster Joe Rogan has slammed Jacinda Ardern for shutting down a Northland press conference earlier this week after she was interrupted by protesters.

During the press conference on Tuesday, a man interrupted the Prime Minister twice, while another person was heard singing and yelling in the background.

After the second interruption, she called time on the news conference and moved it somewhere else indoors.

In an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan experience, Rogan claimed Ardern was misusing her "ultimate power", and even played a snippet of the press conference on his show.

"If she even gets asked questions at press conferences, if people yell out questions she goes: 'We're going to shut this down, we're going to shut this down if you keep yelling out'," he said in an apparent attempt at a New Zealand accent.

"She just leaves, she's like 'accredited press only'.”

Rogan has recently come under fire after he revealed he had contracted Covid and had been treating it with Ivermectin, a drug that has been strongly advised against by experts.