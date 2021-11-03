MP's office targeted with anti-transgender graffiti

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary's electorate office was vandalised with anti-transgender graffiti overnight.

Some of the graffiti on Taieri MP Ingrid Leary's South Dunedin electorate office. (Source: Ingrid Leary)

Leary took to Facebook on Wednesday, saying resorting to criminal activity like defacing property was a "sad reflection" of the values of the perpetrator.

"If this is the abuse they level at politicians, we can only imagine what the trans-community has to endure at their hands."

She said the "anonymous actions show cowardice".

"The graffiti attack only confirms my resolve to continue to advocate strongly for the rights of all women, including trans women."

The Labour MP told 1News she thought her Dunedin South office was targeted due to her visibility at a rally in July opposing a speaking tour by controversial group Speak Up For Women.

The graffiti comes after Parliament reported back on a proposed change to the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill , around making the process for a person to change their sex on their birth certificate easier.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said it would remove "unnecessary barriers for a small but important group of New Zealanders to identify their gender on their birth certificate".

Currently, people who are transgender and intersex need medical evidence to amend their sex on their birth certificate.

Leary told 1News she was not personally worried by the graffiti, but felt for the trans community.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called on Wednesday morning about the graffiti. The caller was going to submit an online report, she said.

A group, which was not Speak Up For Women, that Leary thought was behind the attack has been approached for comment.