Whitelock to captain All Blacks against USA, Cane returns on bench

Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks against the United States on Sunday in Washington DC, with Sam Cane poised to make his international return off the bench.

Sam Whitelock during New Zealand All Blacks v Namibia. Pool B match. Rugby World Cup 2019. (Source: Photosport)

All Blacks coach Ian Foster expects the Eagles to feed off the energy of their home crowd at FedExField, in the American capital.

"To represent their country here against us is very much a motivating factor. We're expecting a very invigorated Eagles team,” Foster said.

Richie Mo'unga will start at No.10 in place of Beauden Barrett, while Damian McKenzie got the nod at fullback in another of a raft of changes from the loss to South Africa in their last match.

All Blacks team:

Backs: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Braydon Ennor, Quinn Tupaea, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Finlay Christie. Forwards: Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock (capt), Angus Ta'avao, Asafo Aumua, Ethan de Groot. Subs: Dane Coles, George Bower, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown.