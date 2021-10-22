Trio arrested after range of drugs, firearms found in Matamata

Three men have been arrested after about 9kg of dried cannabis was found buried by police in the Waikato.

The cannabis and firearms seized by police. (Source: NZ Police)

The arrests came after officers searched a rural Matamata property on Tuesday.

Investigators described the dried cannabis being buried in "underground storage pits" which were dug up by officers.

Hundreds of immature cannabis seedling, a cache of firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis oil and LSD was also found.

Two of the firearms were loaded, while two others had been cut down to become pistols.

Two other Matamata addresses were also searched.

Two 37-year-old men and a 33-year-old man were arrested.

The first 37-year-old man has been charged with supply and possession of methamphetamine, cannabis cultivation, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully possessing a pistol, two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm, and possession of cannabis oil for supply.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Hamilton District Court on November 11.

The second 37-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of methamphetamine utensils and possession of cannabis for supply.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Hamilton District Court on December 7.

The 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court on October 26.

Police said it is not the first time in recent weeks drug offending has been "dug up" by police in the area.

Last week, officers dug up 10L of GBL at rural property just outside of Morrinsville.

This was part of an investigation by East Waikato Criminal Investigation Branch into multiple importations of GBL involving hundreds of litres of the substance often referred to as the date rape drug.

A 47-year-old local man is now before the courts charged with importing and supplying the Class B Controlled Drug.

Waikato East Area manager for investigations, Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke, said both seizures and arrests are a big win for police and for the community.

"The seizure of GBL in particular is expected to have a significant impact on the sale and supply of this harmful drug in the Matamata and Piako community."