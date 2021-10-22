Teen suffers critical injuries after Hamilton hit-and-run

A teenage girl has been left with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Hamilton overnight Friday.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police are appealing for information about the incident, describing the vehicle involved in the incident as "silver".

The hit-and-run happened on Boundary Rd just before 2am Saturday 23 October, police said.

The silver vehicle was last seen turning left from Boundary Rd on to Heaphy Tce where it continued travelling northbound.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help them identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 211023/7765.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.