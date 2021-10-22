'Serious injuries' after 2 car crash in Otago

Police are reporting "serious injuries" after a two-car crash in Otago on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of an accident around 9.15am on State Highway 1 just south of Waihola.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," the spokesperson said.

The road has since been closed and diversions are in place as emergency services attend the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along Phosphate Road, and southbound traffic is being diverted through Taieri Mouth.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.