Northland supermarket, gas stations added to locations of interest

A Northland supermarket and two petrol stations have been added as locations of interest , after news broke earlier on Friday of two positive Covid-19 cases in the region.

Countdown supermarket on Station Road, Kaikohe. (Source: Google Maps )

Countdown Kaikohe was visited on Tuesday from 4.15pm-5.30pm.

A Mobil petrol station on 19 Broadway in Kaikohe was also added after a visit from 5.15pm-5.45pm on Tuesday.

GAS Kaihu was also visited on Tuesday from 4.15-4.30pm.

Gas petrol station on State Highway 12, Kaihu near Dargaville. (Source: Google Maps )

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Several supermarkets in Waikato were also added with two visits to Fresh Choice in Te Awamutu on October 17 between 4.45pm-5.49pm, on October 18 between 5.30pm-6.31pm and October 19 between 12.40pm-1.46pm.

Countdown Te Awamutu also had five more visits added to the list for October 14 between 8am-8.50am as well as 1.50pm-2.55pm.

It was visited again on October 16 between 1.30pm-2.45pm, as well as on October 17 between 3.10pm-4.30pm and October 18 between 4.45pm-5.50pm.

Fresh Choice supermarket in Cambridge was also visited on October 17 between 10.30am-11.40am.

Long Bay Beach was one of several new locations of interest added for Auckland on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, a South Auckland bus route, pharmacy, dairy, petrol station and a butcher in Auckland were added.

A Covid-19 case travelled by bus on the 361 Westfield Manukau City to Ōtara Library route on October 18 from 12.30pm-1pm.

Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy Henderson, Warehouse Meats Direct in Ōtara, Mobil Wiri, Supa Save Supermarket in Ōtara and Farmers Fresh Fruit N Vege Supermarket in Panmure were also added.

New visits to existing locations of interests were also added, which included three supermarkets and a dairy.

They were for Pak'n Save Glen Innes, Countown Westfield Manukau City, Countdown Henderson and Inverell Superette in Wiri.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest are asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if any develop.