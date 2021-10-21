North Shore bus route added as location of interest

Six trips on a North Shore bus route have been added to the locations of interest , with riders asked to get tested straight away.

Smales Farm Bus Station. (Source: Google Maps)

The trips on the 901 from Smales Farm to Constellation Station, via Wairau Rd, took place on Saturday and on Monday.

There were four different rides on Saturday — 8.30-8.47am, 9-9.20am, 11-11.20am and 12.30-12.50pm.

There were two rides on Monday — 10.30-10.50am and 11-11.20am.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

The health advice for people on the 901 bus on those dates and times is to get a test immediately and five days after being exposed.

People must stay at home until a negative day five test result comes back.

Also on Thursday, Life Pharmacy Papakura was added. The timeframe concerned is Friday, October 15, from 3.30-4pm.

Fresh locations announced on Thursday also include Countdown Hobsonville, Gilmours in Rosedale, Unichem Greenhithe Pharmacy, Bunnings Warehouse on Constellation Drive.

Countdown Manukau, earlier announced as a location of interest, had a fresh visit on Wednesday from 10.38-11am.

It was also visited on Monday from 3.25-3.35pm.

A new date and time was also added for Countdown Roselands in Papakura — Thursday, October 14, from 6.15-7pm.

New dates and times were also announced for Countdown Warkworth, New World Warkworth and Countdown Lynnmall.