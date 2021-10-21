129 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 129 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday - 120 in Auckland and nine in Waikato - the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The latest figures were released by the ministry in a statement as there was no 1pm press conference in Wellington on Friday.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2389 of which 1395 have recovered.

Of the 129 new cases, 65 of the cases are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

The Ministry of Health currently has 2319 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 82 per cent have been contacted and 75 per cent have received at least one test.

There are currently 51 cases in hospitals; 18 in Middlemore Hospital, 24 in Auckland Hospital and eight in North Shore Hospital. The other case is in Waikato Hospital. Five of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

On Thursday, 27,831 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 13,763 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 3.8 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 41,294 doses were administered on Thursday, made up of 10,066 first doses and 31,228 second doses.

More than 6.5 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were also five new Covid-19 cases found at the border on Thursday.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Friday.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the public with a press conference at 10am on Friday to reveal the Government's new Covid-19 framework , featuring a traffic light system.

