Two dead in Sydney underworld shooting

The feud between two warring underworld families has been reignited after a daylight drive-by shooting left two men dead in Sydney's southwest.

Two men are dead after a daylight shooting in Guildford, in Sydney's south-west. (Source: Nine)

Police found the men with gunshot wounds inside a ute at Guildford just before 9 am on Wednesday.

One man, 18, died at the scene. The other, 64, was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where he died.

There are media reports that the men were members of the Hamze family.

The underworld war between the Hamze and Alameddine families most recently claimed the life of Bilal Hamze, who was ambushed and executed by gunmen in Sydney's CBD in June.

Specialist forensic officers are examining the crime scene on Osgood Street.

Raptor Squad officers, who specialise in stopping gangland violence and bikie gangs, have started proactive intelligence-based targeting of known members and associated with gangs, NSW Police say.

A burned-out getaway car was found nearby. (Source: Nine)

Police will address the media on the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.