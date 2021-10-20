Lucky Kiwi wins $42.2 million in Lotto Powerball

One lucky Kiwi in Pokeno has won $42.2 million in Powerball.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Pokeno.

It is the second largest Powerball prize ever won and is the third time Powerball has been over $40 million since November 2016.

Back then, $44 million was won.

Lotto's Kirsten Robinson said tonight's win for the Pokeno Powerball player was "life-changing".

"This year is shaping up to be a lucky one for Powerball players, with 16 Kiwis winning big with Powerball so far this year," she said.

"We can’t wait to congratulate our newest overnight multi-millionaire."

The winning numbers in tonight's draw were 2, 3, 4, 7, 19 and 31. The bonus ball was 8.

The winning Powerball number was 9.

The Strike numbers were 4, 19, 3 and 31.

The full results can be checked on the My Lotto website.