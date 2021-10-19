British MP abused by anti-vax demonstrators days after fatal stabbing attack

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Just days after the murder of one of his colleagues, a senior British minister has been accosted on the street by anti-vaccination demonstrators in central London.

Police officers stand by the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where member of Parliament David Amess died after he was stabbed several times on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The slaying Friday of the 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess during his regular weekly meeting with local voters has caused shock and anxiety across Britain's political spectrum, just five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

The footage shared on social media showed Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary Minister, surrounded by police officers after protesters approached him as he walked to an office in Westminster.

"F***ing f***y", "f***ing idiot," and, "do your job," can be heard as the crowd shouted obscenities at Grove.

The Metropolitan Police said there have been no arrests.

The incident comes just days after Tory MP David Amess, a father of five, was stabbed to death at a church last weekend in Essex as he met voters in his constituency.

The 69-year-old's death, the second British MP to be killed in five years, has prompted calls for better security for politicians.

