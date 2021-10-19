British MP abused by anti-vax demonstrators days after fatal stabbing attack

Just days after the murder of one of his colleagues, a senior British minister has been accosted on the street by anti-vaccination demonstrators in central London.

Police officers stand by the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where member of Parliament David Amess died after he was stabbed several times on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. (Source: Associated Press)

The footage shared on social media showed Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary Minister, surrounded by police officers after protesters approached him as he walked to an office in Westminster.

"F***ing f***y", "f***ing idiot," and, "do your job," can be heard as the crowd shouted obscenities at Grove.

The Metropolitan Police said there have been no arrests.

Scuffles as ‘Anti-vaccine passport’ protesters harass MP Michael Gove having lunch in Westminster. Footage of ‘anti-vaccine passport’ protesters harassing Michael Gove on the streets of Westminster this afternoon. The MP appeared to be out for lunch. #London #londonprotests pic.twitter.com/qh3yWAbkMO — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) October 19, 2021

The incident comes just days after Tory MP David Amess, a father of five, was stabbed to death at a church last weekend in Essex as he met voters in his constituency.

The 69-year-old's death, the second British MP to be killed in five years, has prompted calls for better security for politicians.