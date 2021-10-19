60 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 60 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday - 56 in Auckland and four in Waikato - Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks. (Source: Getty)

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2158 of which 1389 have recovered.

Of the 60 new cases, 22 of the cases are yet to be linked to a current case while 34 of Tuesday’s 94 cases remain unlinked from Auckland.

There are currently 43 cases in hospitals; 13 in Middlemore Hospital, 22 in Auckland Hospital and seven in North Shore Hospital. The other case is in Waikato Hospital. Five of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

The Ministry of Health currently has 2100 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 83 per cent have been contacted and 78 per cent have received at least one test.

On Tuesday, 26,330 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 11,692 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 3.8 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 42,683 doses were administered on Tuesday, made up of 10,392 first doses and 32,417 second doses.

More than 6.4 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were also two new Covid-19 cases found at the border on Wednesday.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Wednesday.

More to come.