Fatal stabbing of MP in England treated as terrorism

The killing of British lawmaker Sir David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident, police said Saturday.

Sir David Amess. (Source: Associated Press)

Amess, 69, was stabbed to death earlier in the day during a routine meeting with constituents in the southeastern town of Leigh-on-Sea.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said the investigation into the killing was being led by counter-terrorism officers.

Amess' death drew grief and horror across the political spectrum.

Parliament Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said his death had created a void in politics.

"It's an awful day for democracy," he said.

Hoyle's predecessor as Speaker, John Bercow, paid tribute to Amess for his passion and principles.

Amess was killed on Saturday at a church where he was meeting constituents.

The killing came five years after another lawmaker, Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right extremist in her constituency, and it renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work representing voters.

Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater, who's now a lawmaker herself, said many people's lives would be changed forever as a result of Amess' death.

British politicians generally are not given police protection when they meet with their constituents.