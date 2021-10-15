Auckland to host World Rally Championship stage in 2022

New Zealand will host a round of the World Rally Championship for the first time in a decade, in late 2022 in Auckland.

Sebastien Ogier in action during a WRC Rally event. (Source: Photosport)

The event will be Rally New Zealand's 32nd appearance on the FIA World Rally Calendar.

In a statement on Saturday, Rally New Zealand said Auckland would host the 11th round from September 29 to October 2 next year.

"We have worked so hard and waited so long for this moment," Rally New Zealand chairman Peter Johnston said.

"We got agonisingly close to having the WRC return last year before Covid interrupted and so this feels so rewarding knowing we will get to run one of the country’s most iconic sporting events once again.

"We are so grateful the WRC Promoter has decided to bring the championship back to New Zealand and can’t wait to get working on the finer details in the coming months."

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said the championship was looking forward to making its way back to New Zealand.

"The gravel roads there are a drivers’ delight and, although our plans to return in 2020 were unfortunately derailed by Covid-19, it’s fantastic we can now push through with those," Siebel said.

"Next year marks the WRC’s 50th season and I'm delighted to welcome back New Zealand, a rally which first appeared on the calendar in 1977."

Tickets will be on sale in the coming months.