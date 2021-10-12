Auckland's Christmas in the Park cancelled again

Auckland’s Christmas in the Park has been cancelled for the second year in a row, but the Christchurch show will still go ahead.

Christmas in the Park has been cancelled. (Source: Supplied)

Show organisers made the announcement on Tuesday, citing uncertainty around Covid restrictions as the reason for cancelling.

The Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is a popular family event which usually attracts thousands of attendees across both venues, every year.

Last year's Auckland cancellation was the first in its 26-year history.

Annette Chillingworth of Coca-Cola NZ said they’re “extremely disappointed” to have to cancel the Auckland show, due to be held on December 11, for the second year in a row.

“We delayed making this sad decision for as long as we could, however we must consider the safety of everyone involved so of course it’s the right thing to do."

However, she confirmed the Christchurch Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park being held at Hagley Park in November would go ahead as planned, in line with Government guidelines around large events.

“We’re really pleased to continue to plan for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch scheduled for late November and the free-to-air TV broadcast of show highlights in December."