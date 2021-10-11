Three charged over man's Upper Hutt death in 2019

Three people have been charged over the death of an Upper Hutt man who died after being found unconscious by police three years ago.

Kaimana Paul, 39, died following a disorder incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Main Street in Upper Hutt during the evening of September 4 2019.

Officers had performed CPR but he died at the scene with his death ruled as unexplained.

An ongoing police investigation has seen three people charged with manslaughter relating to Paul's death, two men aged 29 and 75, as well as a 23-year-old woman.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said the arrests will be difficult for all those affected in the community.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Paul's family and friends today as we take this significant step forward in our investigation."

The trio expected to appear before the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday.