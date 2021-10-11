21 Middlemore Hospital staff stood down after Covid exposure event

Twenty-one staff at Middlemore Hospital have been stood down following yet another Covid-19 exposure event at the South Auckland facility.

Middlemore Hospital. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The patient presented to Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department on Friday for a non-Covid-19 related issue where they were assessed and admitted.



According to the Ministry of Health they answered no to all Covid-19 screening questions and were asymptomatic.



On Sunday the patient developed a cough, was tested, and today returned a positive Covid-19 result. The patient was immediately moved to an isolation ward.



As of this evening, 40 patients have been identified as contacts as a result of the exposure event. Of these, 15 are inpatients while the remaining 25 are being followed-up by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

In addition, 34 staff have also been identified as contacts. Of these, 21 staff have been stood down with testing plans.



To date, the ministry says no exposure events at Middlemore Hospital have resulted in Covid-19 transmission to other patients or staff.

A further update will be included in the Ministry of Health’s 1pm statement on Tuesday.