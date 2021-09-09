There was heartbreak on the track for New Zealand runner Anna Steven after she was disqualified from the women’s T64 100m at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Steven jumped the gun and was visibly distraught after being shown the red card.

“I’m devastated. I’ve been practising my starts quite a lot, especially the stability aspect and unfortunately it just didn’t come together,” Steven said after her false start.

The 21-year-old was still proud of her Paralympics debut, after breaking the Oceania record in the 200m event earlier in the week. She went on to come eighth in the final in a time of 28.88.

“I’m going to take away so much. It is a big milestone in my career so far. I’m really stoked with how I did in the 200m, so I’m trying to take out the positives.”

