UK finds health risk over non-surgical cosmetic treatments

Non-surgical cosmetic treatments such as botox and filler injections are putting the public's health at risk, according to a year-long inquiry into the beauty sector in the UK.

One woman was left with "electric shocks and pain" while brushing her teeth and "hideous lumps" on her chin five weeks after undergoing a non-surgical facelift after finding a practitioner on social media.



Another woman was left with lumps after getting lip fillers to emulate reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.



"It become so noticeably big, my lips looked like they had collapsed," she said. "I had to have more filler put into the other side to balance it out."

A group of MPs have since concluded that the UK government has allowed the non-surgical industry to regulate itself, the BBC reports.

"The Wild West - literally the Wild West," All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellbeing co-chair and Labour MP Carolyn Harris said.

"We have people who are selling training courses which are not worth the paper they are written on. We have practitioners who are destroying the reputation of the industry by practicing completely unqualified in this field."

She added that victims have been "scarred for life" from the treatments.

The review made a number of recommendations, including mandatory training for practicioners, psychological screenings for patients, and social media to be more responsible.



