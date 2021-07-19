Drone spotted delivering cigarettes to woman in Gold Coast hotel quarantine

A woman in hotel quarantine on Australia's Gold Coast has been caught breaching her isolation conditions after a pack of cigarettes were delivered to her by a flying drone.

Nine News reported a man is believed to be the one flying the drone from outside the Crowne Plaza at Broadbeach on July 11.

A hotel staff member noticed the exchange after the drone flew to the woman’s balcony. She contacted police, who interviewed the woman.

The woman was fined AU$1300 (NZ$1370). The drone operator may also face penalties.