Child skateboarding phenom smashes historic Tony Hawk record in front of legend

A 12-year-old skateboarding phenom has stunned the world, pulling off a trick not even the legendary Tony Hawk could manage, landing the first 1080 in a vert competition - in front of Hawk himself.

Brazilian Gui Khury made history by landing the trick during his final run at the X-Games in California today, 22 years after Hawk made history by landing the first 900.

The timing could not have been better.

Hawk, 52, was competing in the X-Games for the first time since 2003, and wrapped Khury in a warm embrace as the youngster broke down in tears after landing the trick.

Khury also became the youngest ever X-Games gold medallist in the event's 27-year history.