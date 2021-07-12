Dog to be euthanised after fatally mauling infant in NSW

A dog will be put down after it fatally attacked a five-week-old baby boy on NSW's Central Coast on Sunday morning.

The tragedy took place in Kariong.

The baby's mother woke to hear the attack, but despite the quick work of police and paramedics, the boy died.

NSW Police's Superintendent Darryl Thompson described the attack as "a matter of tragic proportions".

"It is subject to investigation and we will be making a report to the Coroner," he said.

The American Shaffordshire Terrier has been seized and it's likely it will be euthanised.

"Out of respect for the family, I won't be drawn on specifics (of what occurred), but suffice to say that our investigators from Brisbane Water PD will be making a full disclosure of the circumstances to the Coroner," Superintendent Thompson said.

