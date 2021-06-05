All Blacks great 'Buck' Shelford exalted with knighthood in Queen's Birthday honours

All Blacks great Wayne 'Buck' Shelford has been knighted for services to rugby and the community as part of the Queen’s Birthday honours.

Wayne 'Buck' Shelford. (Source: Photosport)

Sir Wayne’s impact on the All Blacks is well documented, having captained the side to a record-setting 14 consecutive Test wins in the late 1980s while also being credited for instilling mana back into the team’s haka.

During his 24-year playing career, Sir Wayne also gained a reputation for being one of the toughest to ever play the game, fuelled by his legendary tale from “Battle of Nantes” in 1986 in which he continued to play against France despite tearing his scrotum midway through the first half.

He is president of North Shore Rugby Club, having been involved for more than 40 years as player, captain and coach. He is also Patron of New Zealand Navy Rugby and New Zealand Defence Force Rugby.

Away from the rugby field, Sir Wayne is an ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, for which he has organised numerous fundraising activities include golf tournaments, ‘Pedals4Prostate’ and ‘Shear4Life’.

He also does keynote speaking and charitable auctions for other organisations such as for Child Cancer Foundation.

Sir Wayne has also been involved with the Ministry of Health’s ‘Life Keeper Suicide Prevention’ programme and ‘Waimarie – Whatever it takes’ community housing for the disabled.

He recently became involved with ‘Te Kiwi Māia’, a charitable trust involved in offering respite care for emergency first responders. He is member of the Northern Region Lion Foundation Grants Committee and of Māori education programme ‘Te Reo Tuatahi’, supporting Te Reo Māori in mainstream schools.