'Great to be able to give' - Anzac poppies initiative creating opportunities for disabled people

Source: 1News

A project in Kāpiti is offering unique opportunities for disabled people to take part to fulfil their potential.

The Shed Project has made over a thousand poppies out of old, unwanted vinyl records ahead of this year’s Anzac Day commemorations.

It’s an initiative that aims to provide inclusion for people with disabilities into wider society, offering them a chance to “give back” to others.

Social services manager Jo Picot says the project gives people with disabilities “the right to feel empowered” by showing those involved what they can achieve.

"It's great to be able to give, we all have that ability. Whereas for them it's a bit more difficult because most of the time they receive."

With each $20 poppy purchased the group donates $3 directly to the RSA, using the rest to help fund future projects for the group.

“We spend the time with them to find out what they enjoy, what they’re capable of and then we create opportunities,” Picot told Breakfast.

She says that giving back to others can often be harder for differently-abled people as they aren’t given the opportunities to do so.

“We’re getting them ready to be able to lead a full life in the community… There’s the value of work that we want to be able to enhance here.”

Poppies are just the latest addition to a wide variety of carefully crafted things made by the group which extends from wooden toys and t-shirts to coffins.

New ZealandSocial IssuesAnzac DayWellingtonDisability

Popular Stories

1

Hep A warning after 3 cases linked to imported frozen berries

2

Thousands vote on South Canterbury anniversary clash

3

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

4

Sister of woman found in burnt-out car gives emotional plea for justice

5

King Charles shows contempt for leaky pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing!'

Latest Stories

Hospitals reorganise surgery due to holiday marking Queen's death

Over in blink of an eye: Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Japan offers Super Rugby Pacific solution as tension simmers

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

Dame Valerie Adams ready to show 'authentic' story in doco

Related Stories

Partially Deaf student petitions for legal captioning standards

Faulty handbrake on truck most likely killed road worker, court told

Holiday ruined after Jetstar refuses to check in child's wheelchair

SH59 at Kapiti Coast to reopen after weeks of roadworks