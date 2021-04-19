'Great to be able to give' - Anzac poppies initiative creating opportunities for disabled people

A project in Kāpiti is offering unique opportunities for disabled people to take part to fulfil their potential.

The Shed Project has made over a thousand poppies out of old, unwanted vinyl records ahead of this year’s Anzac Day commemorations.

It’s an initiative that aims to provide inclusion for people with disabilities into wider society, offering them a chance to “give back” to others.

Social services manager Jo Picot says the project gives people with disabilities “the right to feel empowered” by showing those involved what they can achieve.

"It's great to be able to give, we all have that ability. Whereas for them it's a bit more difficult because most of the time they receive."

With each $20 poppy purchased the group donates $3 directly to the RSA, using the rest to help fund future projects for the group.

“We spend the time with them to find out what they enjoy, what they’re capable of and then we create opportunities,” Picot told Breakfast.

She says that giving back to others can often be harder for differently-abled people as they aren’t given the opportunities to do so.

“We’re getting them ready to be able to lead a full life in the community… There’s the value of work that we want to be able to enhance here.”

Poppies are just the latest addition to a wide variety of carefully crafted things made by the group which extends from wooden toys and t-shirts to coffins.