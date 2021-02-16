Disabled athlete passing on handcycle to deserving young-champ-in-the-making

Source: 1News

A young disabled athlete is helping another youngster by gifting her a hand-me down like no other.

The orange handcycle helped Jaden Movold set his sights on the Paralympics.

Now, the 16-year-old has grown out of it.

“I’ve had it many, many years and it helped build up my confidence, but I’m glad it’s going to Pippa,” Jaden told Seven Sharp.

Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon competitor Pippa Enson is who he’s referring to. She was born with spina bifida, just like Jaden.

“I think it’s really nice of him,” the eight-year-old said of the kind gift.

Jaden is now turning his focus to track wheelchair racing and has his heart set on going to the 2024 Paris Paralympics to represent New Zealand.

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland met the inspiring duo in the video above.

