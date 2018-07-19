New Zealand
1News

How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets

July 19, 2018

A Rotorua woman, who struggled for years as a solo mum, wants to share how she learned to feed her family by only spending around $2 per head for dinner.

Loreen Shields has some simple rules that can help get that ever expensive shopping budget down while still delivering hearty meals for the family.

RULE 1: Buy in season and buy cheap

Food is often cheaper when in season; especially fruit and veg, also make sure to always be on the lookout for supermarket specials.

RULE 2: Buy items that can be used across a range of meals

For example a head of broccoli can go a long way, remember the stalk can also be used.

RULE 3: Don't turn up your nose at budget brand products

Often for a cheaper price non-name brand or budget products will do the same job.

RULE 4: Avoid temptation

Those chocolate treats next to the counter might seem irresistible, but they're also going to hurt your wallet.

RULE 5: Fresh isn't always best

Canned foods and food close to its expiry date can really help get the most out of your weekly food budget.

Following these rules Loreen managed to serve up a meal to her family which worked out to $2.25 per head.

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

The Wellington restaurant transforming food waste into burgers

The Wellington restaurant transforming food waste into burgers

Everybody Eats restaurant asks their customers to pay whatever they can afford for the burgers.

Sat, Aug 19

'It's raw meat': Students at Vic Uni hall describe 'gross' food

'It's raw meat': Students at Vic Uni hall describe 'gross' food

The university has confirmed there have been 11 complaints received this year, largely relating to food quality.

Sat, Aug 19

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Thu, Aug 17

2:05

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

Wed, Aug 16

'Profound regret' - Wishbone cafe chain closes

'Profound regret' - Wishbone cafe chain closes

Wed, Aug 16

0:16

Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

Grant Robertson stands by comments Willis 'lying' over GST fiscal hole

Tue, Aug 15

2:09

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

23 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

35 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

39 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

52 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years