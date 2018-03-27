New Zealand
1News

Drone comes within 5 metres of Air NZ airliner with 278 people aboard

March 27, 2018
The price difference is down to a lack of competition in NZ according to Moneyhub.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Air New Zealand is calling for a law tightening around the illegal operation of drones after a near miss with an international flight approaching Auckland Airport on Sunday afternoon which they say put the safety of 278 customers and crew at risk.

Pilots operating Air New Zealand flight NZ92 from Haneda, Tokyo encountered a drone estimated to be just five metres away from the 777-200 aircraft during its descent into Auckland.

The incident is the second example of reckless drone use potentially endangering passenger safety this month, with flight operations at Auckland Airport halted for 30 minutes on 6 March when an Air New Zealand pilot reported a drone within controlled airspace, Air NZ said in a statement.

Air New Zealand Chief Operations and Integrity Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says serious drone incidents are increasing and policy makers need to protect the travelling public with greater education, tighter regulation and stronger penalties for irresponsible operators.

"NZ92 was just metres away from a serious incident on Sunday," Captain Morgan said.

"The pilots spotted the drone at a point in the descent where it was not possible to take evasive action.

"It passed so close to the incoming aircraft that they were concerned it may have been ingested into the engine."

An inspection of the aircraft later confirmed the drone did not go into the engine.

"It's clear the time has now come for tougher deterrents for reckless drone use around airports to safeguard travellers, including imposing prison terms in the case of life-threating incidents."

Under current regulations, individual drone operators who breach Civil Aviation Rules can be fined up to $5000.


New ZealandAir New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Family members divided over Erebus memorial in Auckland

Family members divided over Erebus memorial in Auckland

The Erebus memorial is planned to be built in Dove-Myer Robinson Park in Auckland.

July 25, 2021

Air Zealand gives $1000 in company shares to all permanent employees

Air Zealand gives $1000 in company shares to all permanent employees

In addition, after 15 months on reduced salaries, employee pay will go back to pre-Covid levels from July 1.

June 18, 2021

Two Air NZ workers self-isolating after potential Covid-19 exposure, but risk deemed low

Two Air NZ workers self-isolating after potential Covid-19 exposure, but risk deemed low

June 3, 2021

Air NZ flight from Wellington to Auckland turned around after pilot notices window damage

Air NZ flight from Wellington to Auckland turned around after pilot notices window damage

May 18, 2021

Air New Zealand charity takes 50 kids on a kiwi-tracing mystery adventure

Air New Zealand charity takes 50 kids on a kiwi-tracing mystery adventure

May 15, 2021

Air New Zealand cancels Fiji passenger service due to Pacific nation's Covid-19 lockdown

Air New Zealand cancels Fiji passenger service due to Pacific nation's Covid-19 lockdown

April 27, 2021

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

28 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

33 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

46 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years