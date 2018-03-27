Drone comes within 5 metres of Air NZ airliner with 278 people aboard

Air New Zealand is calling for a law tightening around the illegal operation of drones after a near miss with an international flight approaching Auckland Airport on Sunday afternoon which they say put the safety of 278 customers and crew at risk.

Pilots operating Air New Zealand flight NZ92 from Haneda, Tokyo encountered a drone estimated to be just five metres away from the 777-200 aircraft during its descent into Auckland.

The incident is the second example of reckless drone use potentially endangering passenger safety this month, with flight operations at Auckland Airport halted for 30 minutes on 6 March when an Air New Zealand pilot reported a drone within controlled airspace, Air NZ said in a statement.

Air New Zealand Chief Operations and Integrity Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says serious drone incidents are increasing and policy makers need to protect the travelling public with greater education, tighter regulation and stronger penalties for irresponsible operators.

"NZ92 was just metres away from a serious incident on Sunday," Captain Morgan said.

"The pilots spotted the drone at a point in the descent where it was not possible to take evasive action.

"It passed so close to the incoming aircraft that they were concerned it may have been ingested into the engine."

An inspection of the aircraft later confirmed the drone did not go into the engine.

"It's clear the time has now come for tougher deterrents for reckless drone use around airports to safeguard travellers, including imposing prison terms in the case of life-threating incidents."

Under current regulations, individual drone operators who breach Civil Aviation Rules can be fined up to $5000.



