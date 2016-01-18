Hungarian taxi drivers block roads in protest against Uber

Over 100 taxis are blocking traffic in downtown Budapest, demanding a ban on Uber and other ride-hailing apps.

The yellow vehicles from several taxi companies are blocking most lanes of a key intersection in the Hungarian capital near St. Stephen's Basilica, causing traffic delays.

Taxi drivers have said they intend to deliver a petition to the office of Budapest's mayor with their demands.

Protest organisers said they want to show Mayor Istvan Tarlos "that the current condition is unsustainable" and called for fines against Uber drivers and the immediate shutdown of the service.

Uber says it has 1,200 drivers and 80,000 users in Budapest.