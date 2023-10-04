World
Associated Press

US kidnapping suspect caught after leaving prints on ransom note

7:20am
Craig Nelson Ross Jr.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr. (Source: Associated Press)

A fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect's camper in New York where nine-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search sparked by the girl's disappearance during a family camping trip, officials said.

"We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets," the girl's family said in a statement, WRGB in Albany reported.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr, 46, was arrested at the camper parked at his mother's house, Governor Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference.

Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton, New York on a charge of first-degree kidnapping, the state police announced.

He was being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Police said more charges are expected against Ross, whose age was initially given as 47.

A message seeking comment was left with the Saratoga County Public Defender's Office, which represented Ross at his arraignment.

Charlotte vanished while riding her bike at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 60 kilometres north of Albany.

State police issued an Amber Alert because "it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place", Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

About 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters.

Charlotte Sena.

Charlotte Sena. (Source: New York State Police)

The girl's family had pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

"We just want her returned safely like any parent would," the family said in a statement. "No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all."

The family's statement after she was found included "a huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State police, all of the agencies that were mobilised, all of the families, friends, community, neighbours and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home".

Hochul said Charlotte's family remained at the campground while police watched the family's home.

The officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox, the governor said. State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper, Hochul said.

"After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet," Hochul said. "She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands."

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

The judge noted the US President's son had been repeatedly tested for drugs and is negative.

33 mins ago

At least 11 dead after church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

At least 11 dead after church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

Questions have immediately turned to why the concrete and brick structure failed so suddenly.

4:32pm

US lawmaker, wife and kids die after unexplained plane crash

US lawmaker, wife and kids die after unexplained plane crash

1:51pm

104-year-old US woman skydives from plane, aiming for record

104-year-old US woman skydives from plane, aiming for record

1:10pm

US woman riding lawnmower struck dead by plane's wing

US woman riding lawnmower struck dead by plane's wing

9:57am

US man 'Boopac Shakur', vigilante sex predator hunter, shot dead

US man 'Boopac Shakur', vigilante sex predator hunter, shot dead

9:15am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

33 mins ago

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

40 mins ago

Rubiales suspension prevents witness tampering in kiss case - FIFA

Rubiales suspension prevents witness tampering in kiss case - FIFA

52 mins ago

House prices stabilising as market confidence increases - Corelogic

House prices stabilising as market confidence increases - Corelogic

7:20am

US kidnapping suspect caught after leaving prints on ransom note

US kidnapping suspect caught after leaving prints on ransom note

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

The Star Trek actor has boldly gone where no one has gone before — into his past.

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Former winner Matty McLean writes he knew from his husband's reaction that tonight's episode was one of the greatest in TV history.

8:30pm

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Mon, Oct 2

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Mon, Oct 2