US House speaker McCarthy ousted in extraordinary showdown

US House speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job today in an extraordinary showdown, a first in US history.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy's chief rival, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the "motion to vacate" drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority. It took McCarthy himself 15 rounds in January over multiple days of voting before he secured the support from his colleagues to gain the gavel.

Matt Gaetz. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, the former president who is the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race to challenge Biden, weighed in to complain about the chaos. "Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves," he asked on social media.

One key McCarthy ally, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, had taken to social media urging support for "our speaker" and an end to the chaos that has roiled the Republican majority.

Republicans are upset that McCarthy relied on Democratic votes over the weekend to approve the temporary measure to keep the government running until November 17. Some would have preferred a government shutdown as they fight for deeper spending cuts.

But Democrats are also upset at McCarthy for walking away from the debt deal that he made with Biden earlier this year that already set federal spending levels as he emboldens his right-flank to push for steep spending reductions.