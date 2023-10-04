Politics
1News

Primary industries a priority for ACT red tape review - Seymour

53 mins ago
ACT leader David Seymour

ACT leader David Seymour (Source: 1News)

ACT leader David Seymour says the country's biggest export industry is tied up in endless red tape that would be unravelled if ACT gets its way in any new government.

He last month confirmed the four sectors of ACT's proposed new Minister and Ministry of Regulation, including the primary sector.

The sector would have rules and regulations reviewed so farmers could "get back to what they do best" instead of being distracted by paperwork, Seymour said.

"Many of the regulations that farmers need to comply with are designed to achieve similar objectives and should be simplified to avoid wasted effort. Other regulations were obviously written by Wellington bureaucrats who have probably never worn gumboots in their life," he said in a statement.

"ACT wants to see the rural sector given the respect it deserves. That means letting farmers get on with what they do best."

He announced the party's primary industries policy on a farm at Rotoorangi in Waikato this morning.

Several policy planks have been promoted already, including scrapping the Zero Carbon Act and tying any emissions price to that of New Zealand's five main trading partners – saying if farmers in those countries were not paying a price for their methane emissions, neither should New Zealand farmers.

"If we set more aggressive targets than other countries, it will not only harm the economy but also force activity to less efficient jurisdictions, increasing global emissions. That is why it is such a high priority for ACT to ensure New Zealand farmers aren't sacrificed to the climate gods as Labour wants them to be," Seymour said.

Scrapping Three Waters, removing the cap on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme and bringing back live animal exports were other policies ACT promoted during the last parliamentary term.

The party has lined up the first six regulations it wants to be scrapped:

  • He Waka Eke Noa, which threatens to make Kiwi farmers the first in the world to pay an emissions tax
  • The Accredited Employer Work Visa and subsequent median wage rule, replacing it with demand-based pricing, to "let employers decide if their need is worth the price" rather than ministry officials
  • The Natural Built and Environments Act, Labour's replacement for the RMA
  • Significant Natural Areas
  • The national policy statement for freshwater management
  • The clean car discount, which "punishes farmers just for needing a work vehicle"

"There has been an avalanche of red tape and regulation on farmers. These are just the big-ticket items; every farmer we've spoken to seems to have a fresh example of a new compliance course or form of paperwork they're having to complete to keep the government happy."

ACT said its proposed Ministry of Regulation would work closely with the rural sector to ease the burden farmers were facing.

It also planned to move the responsibility for managing, regulating and verifying farm plans from a ministry to regional councils; reform GE laws, free up water storage requirements and allow councils to opt into a system in which water resource consents would be converted into time-based tradeable water permits so farmers could trade water allocations according to a sensible pricing system.

ACT confirmed much of the policy during Fieldays at Mystery Creek in June. As on that occasion, the party said it was the only one standing up for farmers to help ensure they have "control over how they do things".

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Farming

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

A new poll result has Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pāti Māori trailing Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta by just four percentage points.

8 mins ago

Election live: ACT on cusp of taking National seat, poll suggests

Election live: ACT on cusp of taking National seat, poll suggests

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

56 mins ago

10:36

Labour pledges to ensure fair pay for uniformed defence personnel

Labour pledges to ensure fair pay for uniformed defence personnel

10:30am

Aucklanders say rates hike will make city even more unaffordable

Aucklanders say rates hike will make city even more unaffordable

10:15am

Covid 'the only thing' Hipkins has been positive about - Luxon

Covid 'the only thing' Hipkins has been positive about - Luxon

8:58am

10:36

Jessica Mutch McKay: Will this campaign deter future politicians?

Jessica Mutch McKay: Will this campaign deter future politicians?

5:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

8 mins ago

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

28 mins ago

Trump issued gag order over 'disparaging' post on court clerk

Trump issued gag order over 'disparaging' post on court clerk

37 mins ago

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

42 mins ago

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

The 41-year-old pop superstar acquired the Maltese pooch – whom she has named Snow – following the breakdown of her marriage to Sam Asghari.

42 mins ago

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

The former couple were granted permission to make the name change from Wolf Jacques Webster after filing a petition in March.

9:47am

Grimes suing Elon Musk for parental rights

Grimes suing Elon Musk for parental rights

8:46am

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

8:30pm