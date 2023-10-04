World
Associated Press

Minor arrested after at least 2 killed in Thailand mall shooting

6:58am
Ambulances wait outside an exit of the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok.

Ambulances wait outside an exit of the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok. (Source: Associated Press)

A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the centre of Thailand's capital overnight, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody less than an hour after the first reported gunshots at the Siam Paragon Mall, long seen as one of Bangkok's biggest and most upscale shopping destinations.

Video uploaded to social media and broadcast on television showed a long-haired teenage boy in the custody of police.

Major Thai media said he was 14 years old, though recently appointed police chief Torsak Sukvimol confirmed only that he is a minor and appeared to be suffering from mental illness.

Torsak said two people had been killed, a visitor from China and a Myanmar national. Earlier, Yutthana Sretthanan, director of Bangkok's Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, had said three people were killed and six were injured.

There was no explanation of the discrepancy, though Yutthana later supported the police number.

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong told reporters the situation was under control at the mall, which sells high-end fashions and luxury cars, and includes a cinema, an aquarium and the attached five-star Siam Kempinski Hotel.

Tourists evacuate from a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tourists evacuate from a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters he was informed by police that one of the dead was a Chinese tourist about 30 years old.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased following the shooting inside Siam Paragon," Srettha, who took office in August, said in an earlier statement. "I would like to give my moral support to the families of all who died and were injured."

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare.

The incident happened days before Thais were planning to mark the anniversary of the country's biggest mass killing by an individual, a grisly gun and knife attack at a rural day care centre in a northeastern province that killed 36 people, most of them preschoolers, on October 6 last year.

The shooting overnight prompted authorities to temporarily shut access to the nearby Siam Square elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting as the evening rush hour began and intense rain pounded the city, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

First responders could be seen entering the mall as sirens wailed outside.

Witnesses said crowds of people left the building, one of several shopping centres in the area popular with tourists and well-heeled Thais alike.

Tourists evacuate from a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tourists evacuate from a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: Associated Press)

Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP that she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said she heard gunshots and an alarm ringing, and that the lights in the mall went out.

"We're temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?" she said while taking cover. She was later able to leave.

Gautam Vora, 45, an Indian national who works in finance in Bangkok, was at the mall with his wife and child. He said it was "quite scary", even though he was initially unsure whether he had heard gunshots or "somebody playing a hoax with some firecrackers".

"Everybody was screaming and running," he said. "There was a lot of chaos and that was almost like a stampede.

"I don't think they were well prepared for this," he added. "I think most of the staff inside the shopping mall were confused and they were running helter-skelter, too."

Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building, and several showed a person dressed in a baseball cap, dark shirt and camouflage pants inside the mall, holding a handgun.

A video believed to be of the shooter after his arrest showed a long-haired boy wearing glasses dressed like that, with an American flag on his cap. Videos and photos also showed the pistol he was said to have been carrying before he was disarmed.

In 2020, a disgruntled soldier opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.

WorldAsiaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

The judge noted the US President's son had been repeatedly tested for drugs and is negative.

34 mins ago

Aus man allegedly stabbed mum, killed cat, while on bail

Aus man allegedly stabbed mum, killed cat, while on bail

Troy Safranko, 31, was earlier accused of assaulting and choking his mother Katherine Safranko at her Bankstown home on Friday morning.

7:45pm

1:15

Massive fire rips through police headquarters in Egypt

Massive fire rips through police headquarters in Egypt

11:29am

US man 'Boopac Shakur', vigilante sex predator hunter, shot dead

US man 'Boopac Shakur', vigilante sex predator hunter, shot dead

9:15am

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

Tue, Oct 3

Russell Brand allegations: Second UK police force investigating

Russell Brand allegations: Second UK police force investigating

Tue, Oct 3

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Dignity and safety: Are mixed-gender hospital rooms an issue?

7:57

Dignity and safety: Are mixed-gender hospital rooms an issue?

17 mins ago

Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

34 mins ago

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

41 mins ago

Rubiales suspension prevents witness tampering in kiss case - FIFA

Rubiales suspension prevents witness tampering in kiss case - FIFA

53 mins ago

House prices stabilising as market confidence increases - Corelogic

House prices stabilising as market confidence increases - Corelogic

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

The Star Trek actor has boldly gone where no one has gone before — into his past.

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Former winner Matty McLean writes he knew from his husband's reaction that tonight's episode was one of the greatest in TV history.

8:30pm

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Mon, Oct 2

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Mon, Oct 2