Politics
1News

Election live: New 1News poll out tonight - what to watch

10:52am

With only 10 days until election day, Chris Hipkins is nearly out of time to turn around Labour's fortunes. Tonight's 1News poll will reveal if a strong debate appearance last week made a dent. Follow live updates for the latest.

Summary

  • Tonight's 1News Verian Poll will reveal the state of the race 10 days until election day. Will National and Christopher Luxon continue to lead the race? And if so, does Luxon continue to need Winston Peters to govern?
  • Both major parties have been squabbling over who's chickening out of the next head-to-head debate. Meanwhile, other party leaders are prepping for tomorrow's 1News Multi-Party Debate, hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

