New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

'Cruel blow': Gisborne road closed again by massive slip

12:26pm

A large landslide swept away a section of road between Wairoa and Gisborne last night, cutting off about 1500 residents in the Hangaroa area.

Police said the section of Tiniroto Rd between Rockhill Rd and Parikanapa Rd is impassable.

The section of road subsided several metres below its usual course on October 3 and the road seal has broken up.

Since Cyclone Gabrielle, locals have already been taking a long detour to get to Tiniroto and Hangaroa. Now they will have to drive even further.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was a huge blow for the small communities.

About 1500 Hangaroa residents in about 500 households have been affected by severe weather disruptions since January, when Cyclone Hale struck, then Cyclone Gabrielle hit in February.

"They have been using detours the whole year. This is just another cruel blow for that community," Stoltz said.

"I actually travelled that road on Tuesday to open a new bridge there and the community was so excited with recovery happening... so I know they will be very disappointed this morning."

The detours required would add "significant time" to the journey for people travelling from Tiniroto and Hangaroa to Gisborne, she said. Hampered access is of particular concern for emergency services.

Stoltz said council repair crews were on site this morning, but it would not be a quick fix.

"It's a huge landslide. That's the same site where a landslide came down in 1985 and then during Cyclone Bola in 1988, there was a landslide there as well that actually caused the lake called Lake French," she said.

"If you take a look at those images, it will be a huge, huge job."

She said rain that lashed the area last weekend would have contributed to the slip. After nine major weather events in 18 months, local people's patience is wearing thin.

"We need to connect our communities, but we are coming up against this time after time.

"We just need a break for the soil to dry out, so that we can carry on with our recovery efforts."

Tiniroto Rd resident Alex Campbell said the region had already been "tipped on its head access-wise" before last night's slip.

"Six bridges on the Hangaroa River, five of them are gone, so that just in itself created huge issues. We've got the main road through Tiniroto... that's been closed. They opened that up after the cyclone, it took a real battering as much from the river - got shaved off the face of the earth, a section of the road," Campbell said.

"They got that open and geo-techs have closed it based on the risk of rock-fall.

"That's been a real issue that the community has been battling with as it is.

"This has been a slam-dunk on top of all of that."

Residents were worried the road could be closed for a long period, he said.

Anyone travelling between Gisborne and Wairoa should use State Highway 2.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandGisborneNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cost to repair flood-hit Marlborough roads jumps by $74m

Cost to repair flood-hit Marlborough roads jumps by $74m

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor urged the Government for assistance as the repair bill ballooned to an estimated $234m.

6 mins ago

Good Sorts: Napier man saved lives during Cyclone Gabrielle

Good Sorts: Napier man saved lives during Cyclone Gabrielle

A Napier woman says she's "forever indebted" to Max Robertson, who rescued her and her husband during the cyclone.

Mon, Oct 2

2:37

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

Sat, Sep 30

Settlement reached after dog mistakenly euthanised

Settlement reached after dog mistakenly euthanised

Fri, Sep 29

Death of Gisborne dog Sarge echoes case from 1984

Death of Gisborne dog Sarge echoes case from 1984

Thu, Sep 28

Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

Thu, Sep 28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Cost to repair flood-hit Marlborough roads jumps by $74m

Cost to repair flood-hit Marlborough roads jumps by $74m

21 mins ago

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

3:29

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

40 mins ago

BREAKING

OCR held at 5.5% in final Reserve Bank review before election

OCR held at 5.5% in final Reserve Bank review before election

51 mins ago

Mushroom poisoning survivor attends memorial for wife

Mushroom poisoning survivor attends memorial for wife

1:37pm

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

The Kiwi director shows off his fighting skills in the campaign aimed at overseas travellers.

21 mins ago

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

The couple have been married since 1999 but the former Spice Girls singer admitted their union hit the rocks after allegations from David's personal assistant.

1:37pm

Ed Sheeran couldn't see after getting stoned with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran couldn't see after getting stoned with Snoop Dogg

12:38pm

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

11:06am

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

9:47am