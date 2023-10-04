Cane starts, Savea rested for All Blacks' final RWC pool game

The All Blacks have opted to rotate their squad for their final Rugby World Cup pool match on Friday morning against Uruguay with Sam Cane back as captain of a side featuring nine changes to the starting XV that crushed Italy.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster also made seven tweaks to his bench - including the addition of Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder - for the 8am NZT match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais which is still a must-win for New Zealand to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals.

But after demolishing Italy 96-17 over the weekend, Foster and selectors chose rotation over form for the Test and named fringe players to face Los Teros with first-choice players such as No.8 Ardie Savea rested.

"We've selected the team we think is best for this game - it's obviously a must-win for us and that's our number one focus," Foster said.

“We’re pretty clear about what we’re doing. There are always a couple of spots that people can put their hand up in, and there are guys returning from injury that we just need to make sure they get out of the game what they need to."

In the front row, Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax starts for the first time at this World Cup after overcoming his serious leg cut against the Springboks in August with 30 minutes off the bench against Italy last week.

Lomax joins loosehead prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and hooker Codie Taylor in the front row - the latter duo just two of six starters retained for the contest.

Behind them are the new locking combo of Tupou Vaa'i and Sam Whitelock, who will break another of Richie McCaw's [and England's Jason Leonard] records this week in his 150th Test when he plays his 23rd Rugby World Cup match - the most of any player in history.

In the loosies, Cane is finally back from his back niggle to start at No.7 while Shannon Frizell gets another start on the blindside and Luke Jacobson fills the void left by Savea at No.8.

The All Blacks celebrate one of the two tries scored by skipper Ardie Savea against Italy in Lyon. (Source: Getty)

Foster said resting Savea - the first All Blacks Test he will miss this year - was them making sure the influential No.8 was primed for the playoffs and similar thought processes had been used across the squad.

“He was huge at the weekend. He’s been big for us all year. I think he’s had one quiet game, but apart from that he’s played at a really high level. Our experience with Ardie shows me he often comes back really well when he’s charged up, so here’s hoping," Foster said.

"We’ve also got to make smart decisions because, let's face it, we want to do well on [Friday], and then we want three more games. We want energy in the tank to do that. So it’s a balancing act."

In the backline, Cam Roigard has been rewarded with another start at halfback and will link up with Richie Mo'unga while Jordie Barrett will again start in the midfield although this time he teams up with Anton Lienert-Brown.

The back three feature Leicester Fainga'anuku and Will Jordan on the wings with Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The bench features some impact from the licks of Scott and Beauden Barrett, while others such as Samisoni Taukei'aho and Blackadder have also been named to let loose after struggling for minutes in France.

“It is a short turnaround from our last game against Italy but being able to play in Lyon for back-to-back games has helped with our preparation," Foster said.

"We are confident in the direction we are heading in so it’s now about putting out another solid performance and growing our game.”

All Blacks: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Cam Roigard; 8. Luke Jacobson, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ethan Blackadder, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Caleb Clarke.