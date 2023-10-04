Cricket

rnz.co.nz

Black Caps also without Southee for Cricket World Cup opener

6:52am
Kane Williamson and Tim Southee at Lord's in 2022

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee at Lord's in 2022 (Source: Getty)

The Black Caps will be without recuperating pair Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for their Cricket World Cup opening match against England.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the veteran duo - who are both attending their fourth edition of the tournament - will miss Thursday night's opening match in Ahmedabad but hoped they will be available for the second game against the Netherlands on Monday.

While 33-year-old Williamson's unavailability because of a knee injury had been signposted, there was uncertainty around Southee, who broke his thumb during a one-day international against England at Lord's three weeks ago.

Stead said the 34-year-old seamer was ruled out after undergoing a fitness test at the Narendra Modi Stadium match venue on Tuesday.

"Tim arrived with the team a few days ago now. He had a very light bowl yesterday down at the ground," Stead said.

"He's still just working through the wound on his thumb but things are looking good. I'm hoping in the next match that he'll be available for selection."

Black Caps captains Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Black Caps captains Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. (Source: Photosport NZ)

Southee conceded he was also feeling under-done because of a lack of bowling since suffering the injury.

"It (thumb) is still a bit tender, where obviously there's a bit of scarring and a bit of numbness around where the plate is so I guess it's just getting used to that and getting back into some bowling," he said.

"I haven't done a lot of bowling the last couple of weeks so it's about getting your loads back up as well as managing the thumb."

Captain Williamson has been a on a gradual recovery curve since rupturing knee ligaments during the IPL in April.

He has produced two solid, unbeaten, knocks in warmup matches against Pakistan and South Africa.

Stead was pleased Williamson also spent 25 overs in the field during Tuesday's win over the Proteas.

"He came through that well and batted for about 50 balls again, which was great," Stead said.

"He won't be playing this first game - we still need to get a little bit more time in his legs, a little bit more rehab done."

rnz.co.nz

CricketBlack CapsCricket World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Caps beat Proteas in rain-affected final World Cup warm-up

Black Caps beat Proteas in rain-affected final World Cup warm-up

Kane Williamson showed more signs of a promising return from his serious knee injury with 37 runs from 51 balls before retiring as the Black Caps beat South Africa.

Tue, Oct 3

Williamson scores half-century as NZ chase down mammoth total

Williamson scores half-century as NZ chase down mammoth total

The Black Caps skipper made a sublime 54 off 50 balls in the Black Caps' chase of 346 against Pakistan in a World Cup warmup match.

Sat, Sep 30

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener

Fri, Sep 29

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

Wed, Sep 27

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

Wed, Sep 27

Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

Fri, Sep 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Dignity and safety: Are mixed-gender hospital rooms an issue?

7:57

Dignity and safety: Are mixed-gender hospital rooms an issue?

16 mins ago

Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

Fiji star plays at World Cup shortly after 7-year-old son's death

33 mins ago

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

40 mins ago

Rubiales suspension prevents witness tampering in kiss case - FIFA

Rubiales suspension prevents witness tampering in kiss case - FIFA

52 mins ago

House prices stabilising as market confidence increases - Corelogic

House prices stabilising as market confidence increases - Corelogic

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

The Star Trek actor has boldly gone where no one has gone before — into his past.

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Former winner Matty McLean writes he knew from his husband's reaction that tonight's episode was one of the greatest in TV history.

8:30pm

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Mon, Oct 2

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Mon, Oct 2