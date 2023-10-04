Black Caps also without Southee for Cricket World Cup opener

The Black Caps will be without recuperating pair Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for their Cricket World Cup opening match against England.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the veteran duo - who are both attending their fourth edition of the tournament - will miss Thursday night's opening match in Ahmedabad but hoped they will be available for the second game against the Netherlands on Monday.

While 33-year-old Williamson's unavailability because of a knee injury had been signposted, there was uncertainty around Southee, who broke his thumb during a one-day international against England at Lord's three weeks ago.

Stead said the 34-year-old seamer was ruled out after undergoing a fitness test at the Narendra Modi Stadium match venue on Tuesday.

"Tim arrived with the team a few days ago now. He had a very light bowl yesterday down at the ground," Stead said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's still just working through the wound on his thumb but things are looking good. I'm hoping in the next match that he'll be available for selection."

Black Caps captains Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. (Source: Photosport NZ)

Southee conceded he was also feeling under-done because of a lack of bowling since suffering the injury.

"It (thumb) is still a bit tender, where obviously there's a bit of scarring and a bit of numbness around where the plate is so I guess it's just getting used to that and getting back into some bowling," he said.

"I haven't done a lot of bowling the last couple of weeks so it's about getting your loads back up as well as managing the thumb."

Captain Williamson has been a on a gradual recovery curve since rupturing knee ligaments during the IPL in April.

He has produced two solid, unbeaten, knocks in warmup matches against Pakistan and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stead was pleased Williamson also spent 25 overs in the field during Tuesday's win over the Proteas.

"He came through that well and batted for about 50 balls again, which was great," Stead said.

"He won't be playing this first game - we still need to get a little bit more time in his legs, a little bit more rehab done."

rnz.co.nz