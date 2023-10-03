US woman riding lawnmower struck dead by plane's wing

A woman riding a lawnmower next to an airport runway was struck and killed by the wing of a small airplane, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Samantha Hayes, 27, of Idabel died over the weekend at Broken Bow Municipal Airport, about 298 kilometres southeast of Oklahoma City, according to an OHP report.

James Baxter, the pilot of the single engine aircraft, a Bonanza A36, told investigators he saw Hayes after touching down on the runway and tried to pull up and fly over her, but she was hit by a wing, the OHP said.

"We're investigating whether any charges could filed against the pilot," OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart said.

"Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?"

Stewart said other questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the airplane.

Stewart said the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating any potential regulatory violations regarding the pilot and the aircraft.