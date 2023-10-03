World
Associated Press

US lawmaker, wife and kids die after unexplained plane crash

1:51pm
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state senator Doug Larsen, at the state Capitol.

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state senator Doug Larsen, at the state Capitol. (Source: Associated Press)

A state senator from North Dakota, his wife and their two young children died when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in Utah, a Senate leader said today.

Doug Larsen's death was confirmed in an email that Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue sent to his fellow senators and was obtained by The Associated Press.

The plane crashed yesterday shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield about 24 kilometres north of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff's Department statement posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office said all four people on board the plane were killed.

"Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah," Hogue wrote in his email.

"They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.

"I'm not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy," Hogue wrote. "Hold your family close today."

A bouquet of roses was draped over Larsen's desk in the Senate chamber, just above the nameplate that reads: "D. Larsen - District 34."

The crash of the single-engine Piper plane was being investigated, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X, the social media website formerly called Twitter.

An NTSB spokesman said a board investigator was expected to arrive at the scene today "to begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses".

"Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot."

It's not clear who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash. Online FAA information stated: "Aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances after takeoff, Moab, UT."

In a December 2020 Facebook post, Larsen noted his wife had flown "her first flight as a pilot".

The post included a picture of a small, orange plane.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Suspect in custody after missing US 9-year-old found safe

Suspect in custody after missing US 9-year-old found safe

Police had said they were worried Charlotte Sena was abducted. Hundreds of people took part in the search.

1:29pm

104-year-old US woman skydives from plane, aiming for record

104-year-old US woman skydives from plane, aiming for record

"Age is just a number," Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching the ground.

1:10pm

US woman riding lawnmower struck dead by plane's wing

US woman riding lawnmower struck dead by plane's wing

9:57am

US man 'Boopac Shakur', vigilante sex predator hunter, shot dead

US man 'Boopac Shakur', vigilante sex predator hunter, shot dead

9:15am

Grizzly bear attack: Two people killed in Canada

Grizzly bear attack: Two people killed in Canada

8:51am

At least 10 dead as church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

At least 10 dead as church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

7:14am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Election live: Labour MP dismisses 'roll Hipkins' claim by Nats - 'A load of rubbish'

1:51

Election live: Labour MP dismisses 'roll Hipkins' claim by Nats - 'A load of rubbish'

16 mins ago

Watch: Campervan blows over on Canterbury highway

0:31

Watch: Campervan blows over on Canterbury highway

29 mins ago

Analysis: How good were the All Blacks against Italy, really?

Analysis: How good were the All Blacks against Italy, really?

39 mins ago

ACT announces policy aimed at improving access to medicine

ACT announces policy aimed at improving access to medicine

56 mins ago

Whitelock reflects on 149th cap and sharing moment with Smith

4:53

Whitelock reflects on 149th cap and sharing moment with Smith

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Mon, Oct 2