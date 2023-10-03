US lawmaker, wife and kids die after unexplained plane crash

A state senator from North Dakota, his wife and their two young children died when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in Utah, a Senate leader said today.

Doug Larsen's death was confirmed in an email that Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue sent to his fellow senators and was obtained by The Associated Press.

The plane crashed yesterday shortly after taking off from Canyonlands Airfield about 24 kilometres north of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff's Department statement posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office said all four people on board the plane were killed.

"Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah," Hogue wrote in his email.

"They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.

"I'm not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy," Hogue wrote. "Hold your family close today."

A bouquet of roses was draped over Larsen's desk in the Senate chamber, just above the nameplate that reads: "D. Larsen - District 34."

The crash of the single-engine Piper plane was being investigated, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X, the social media website formerly called Twitter.

An NTSB spokesman said a board investigator was expected to arrive at the scene today "to begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses".

"Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot."

It's not clear who was piloting the plane at the time of the crash. Online FAA information stated: "Aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances after takeoff, Moab, UT."

In a December 2020 Facebook post, Larsen noted his wife had flown "her first flight as a pilot".

The post included a picture of a small, orange plane.