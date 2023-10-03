World
Suspect in custody after missing US 9-year-old found safe

1:29pm
Charlotte Sena. (Source: New York State Police)

A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was found safe this afternoon following a two-day search, authorities said.

Charlotte Sena was located "in good health" and "a suspect is in custody" in connection with her disappearance over the weekend, New York State Police said in a statement.

Authorities didn't immediately release further details.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, forest rangers and others searched a swath of upstate New York after the girl disappeared while riding her bicycle in Moreau Lake State Park, about 60 kilometres north of Albany, according to state police.

Police had said they were worried she was abducted.

The girl's family pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

"We just want her returned safely like any parent would," the family said in a statement. "No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all."

About 400 people took part in the search today, up from more than 100 yesterday, state police said.

The searchers included state and local police, forest rangers, local volunteer firefighters, and some private search and rescue groups, officials said. Authorities also requested help from the FBI.

The search expanded over 74 linear kilometres by today, with much of the area heavily wooded.

Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park during the search for Charlotte Sena. (Source: Associated Press)

Troopers set up several checkpoints on the winding, rural roads around the park. They stopped drivers and asked if they knew the family, had seen the girl's photo or had any other information that could help the search. They also had some drivers open their trunks.

The park remained closed because of the search, and officials asked members of the public who showed up hoping to help to stay away and leave the search to professionals.

Federal authorities also issued a temporary flight restriction over the park for the safety of law enforcement air operations.

"Charlotte is a bright and adventurous girl who loves to be outside," state police said in a statement.

"Charlotte has a huge heart and wants to create a club at her school for kids who don't have friends. She always put others first. Please know that we continue to work around the clock to bring Charlotte home."

Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, had been riding her bike around a campsite loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself.

Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Governor Kathy Hochul said at a briefing over the weekend.

The girl's mother called 911 after her bicycle was found.

