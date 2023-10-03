World
Associated Press

Russell Brand allegations: Second UK police force investigating

6:52am
Russell Brand in 2015.

Russell Brand in 2015. (Source: Associated Press)

A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported overnight.

Thames Valley Police is taking a fresh look at harassment and stalking allegations previously made by a woman against Brand between 2018 and 2022, the BBC and PA news agency said.

The police force declined to name Brand — as is usual in the UK for people who have not been charged — but issued a statement when asked about the news reports.

"Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks, received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018," it said. "This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation."

London's Metropolitan Police said last week it was examining "a number of allegations of sexual offenses" relating to Brand following a television documentary and newspaper investigations.

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Brand was a major UK star in the early 2000s, hosting shows on radio and television and appearing in several Hollywood movies.

He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. YouTube has said it will stop Brand from making money from the streaming site, where he has 6.6 million subscribers, due to the "serious allegations" against him.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

A 22-year-old was reportedly set on fire by another man who was trying to ignite an aerosol nearby.

6:54am

Nobel Prize for scientists who helped develop mRNA Covid vaccines

Nobel Prize for scientists who helped develop mRNA Covid vaccines

Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine overnight.

6:01am

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

7:29pm

US Airbnb guest tied up, robbed homeowner at gunpoint, police say

US Airbnb guest tied up, robbed homeowner at gunpoint, police say

5:22pm

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

Royal family's website at the centre of Russian hacking boast

2:17pm

This European country is introducing digital passports

This European country is introducing digital passports

12:55pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

20 mins ago

Rotation vs form: All Blacks face selection headaches for Uruguay

Rotation vs form: All Blacks face selection headaches for Uruguay

32 mins ago

BREAKING

Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

51 mins ago

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lower Hutt crash

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lower Hutt crash

7:14am

At least 10 dead as church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

At least 10 dead as church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

6:54am

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30