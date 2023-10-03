Politics
Election live: Luxon has message for Hipkins over debate spat

17 mins ago

Advance voting has begun and campaigning is now entering the final stretch — but without Labour's leader. Follow 1News for the latest political developments.

Summary

  • A stoush has broken out between Labour and National over whether Christopher Luxon has "chickened out" or "pulled out" of the next planned head-to-head leaders debate.
  • Hipkins himself remains at home, but is "on the mend" after receiving a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend. He's expected to address media virtually later today.
  • Violence and aggression towards candidates have been pushed to the forefront in the past few days as major political parties point to serious incidents of abuse.

Luxon tucking into a KFC dinner.

Luxon tucking into a KFC dinner. (Source: Instagram)

