Election live: Voting stickers canned, Electoral Commission confirms

25 mins ago

Advance voting has begun and campaigning is now entering the final stretch — but without Labour's leader. Follow 1News for the latest political developments.

Summary

  • A stoush has broken out between Labour and National over whether Christopher Luxon has "chickened out" or "pulled out" of the next planned head-to-head leaders debate.
  • Hipkins himself remains at home, but is "on the mend" after receiving a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend. He's expected to address media virtually later today.
  • Violence and aggression towards candidates have been pushed to the forefront in the past few days as major political parties point to serious incidents of abuse.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

