Costco union members win pay deal above the living wage

4:01pm
Workers at West Auckland's superstore Costco will be paid above the living wage after negotiating the store's first collective agreement.

Nearly 200 First Union members who work at the store will be paid $26.50 an hour, above the new living wage of $26.

General secretary Bill Bradford said the workers also have a pathway to earning $30 an hour after four years with the company.

"This agreement sets a new standard for supermarket wages in New Zealand ahead of a Fair Pay Agreement. It may be a cliché, but there is strength in a union, and collective action gets results."

Union members voted to ratify the new agreement last week.

"We've enjoyed constructive bargaining with Costco and our members are hopeful about building on this positive relationship over the coming years," Bradford said.

"These are demanding roles in a busy new store, and our members have been foundational in establishing good practices and relations with their communities."

