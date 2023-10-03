World
Aus man allegedly stabbed mum, killed cat, while on bail

An Australian man has been accused of returning to his mother's home before killing her and her cat only a day after being granted bail for allegedly assaulting her.

Troy Safranko, 31, was earlier accused of assaulting and choking his mother Katherine Safranko at her Bankstown home on Friday morning.

He was arrested the following day and granted bail at Parramatta Local Court with a strict condition that he be barred from attending her home.

However, the next evening he allegedly breached that single restriction, again visiting the 67-year-old woman's house.

He allegedly murdered her and killed her pet cat, and lit a fire at the property.

Emergency services were called to the Wattle St home about 7pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a small blaze.

Firefighters put out a fire at the rear of the home before finding Katherine Safranko with significant head injuries inside.

She was declared dead at the scene after suffering stab wounds.

Police officers were allegedly confronted by her son, armed with a knife, at the home before officers deployed a Taser and arrested him.

After being taken to Bankstown Police Station, Safranko was transferred to hospital for assessment before being returned to the police.

He appeared at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday, when his bail was revoked.

The 31-year-old faces fresh charges of domestic violence-related murder, torture, beating and causing death of an animal, destroying property by fire, breach of bail and contravening an AVO (Apprehended Domestic/Personal Violence Order).

He will return to Burwood Local Court for these offences on November 29 after receiving the prosecution's brief of evidence.

Safranko also faces two further charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and choking without consent.

He will come before Bankstown Local Court for those matters on October 18.

Where to get help for domestic violence.

Where to get help for domestic violence. (Source: 1News)

