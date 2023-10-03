Allegations against NZ-born reporter Dan Wootton investigated by police

A UK police investigation has been launched into NZ-born journalist Dan Wootton after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were publicised in the past several months.

Wootton has previously been accused of using a pseudonym to solicit explicit pictures from colleagues in a former job.

However, the television presenter and newspaper columnist has strenuously denied claims of any criminal behaviour. He claims there is a "smear campaign" against him.

In a statement reported by The Guardian, UK police said they "can confirm an investigation has now commenced" into allegations made.

"In June 2023, the Metropolitan Police was contacted with regard to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man aged in his 40s," the statement read.

"Officers assessed all information available to establish whether any criminal offence has taken place. We can confirm that an investigation has now commenced into these allegations.

"Detectives will continue to liaise with the complainant to establish the circumstances. There has been no arrest and inquiries continue."

It comes after Wootton was suspended from his TV job presenting on GB News after a guest made misogynistic comments on air, in the past week, while his job writing a newspaper column was "terminated" after being put on-hold for months.

The 40-year-old is a former entertainment journalist, previously writing for the tabloid News of the World, where he documented the personal lives of celebrities.

After the UK's tabloid phone hacking scandal, he moved to The Sun, breaking the news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were moving to the US. He also was involved in the story that led former ITV presenter Phillip Schofield to come out as gay.

Wootton was born in Wellington and grew up in Lower Hutt.