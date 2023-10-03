18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man who was set alight at the Deniliquin Ute Muster in southern NSW.

An 18-year-old man attended Wagga Wagga Police Station and was arrested late yesterday, police said.

He has been charged with doing grievous bodily harm by the use of corrosive fluid, reckless grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man was found with significant facial burns at the event on Saturday night after he was reportedly set on fire by another man who was trying to ignite an aerosol nearby.

He was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to The Alfred hospital in Victoria where he remains in a serious condition.

The arrested man has been granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Deniliquin Local Court on November 15.

The Deni Ute Muster has become one of the top "bucket list" events in Australia, attracting 20,000 people to celebrate rural life and the iconic "ute" during the October long weekend.

Artists performing at this year's event included Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, Lee Kernaghen, Missy Higgins and The Whitlams.