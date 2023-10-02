Wallabies keep faint quarter-final hopes alive with Portugal win

The Wallabies' faint whiff of a World Cup quarter-final berth will linger for another week after the Australians took maximum points from their final pool match against Portugal.

Eddie Jones's men banked a 34-14 win at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, with flanker Fraser McReight scoring their crucial fourth try in the 47th minute to collect a vital bonus point en route to victory.

They were forced to play with 13 men for eight minutes in the second half after poor discipline again reared its head but at least showed plenty of grit in defence.

It was a positive result amid a horror campaign that's included record losses to Wales and Fiji, but it's likely to only be a week-long stay of execution.

They must now rely on Portugal beating Fiji next (Monday AEDT in Toulouse and also stop the Pacific islanders collecting a losing bonus point for the Wallabies to join unbeaten Wales in the play-offs.

If they only pick up a point to join the Wallabies on 11, Fiji will advance due to having won their pool clash, sending Australia home before the quarter-finals for the first time in history.

"We're still alive and that was the aim of the day," Jones said.

Fraser McReight scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Portugal (Source: Associated Press)

"For a young team down to 13 men we showed plenty of courage and fought hard.

"We've done that all season and most of the time the results haven't been in our favour.

"We'll see on Sunday night - Portugal played with plenty of spirit tonight so you never know."

The Wallabies didn't have it all their own way against Os Lobos, with the world's 16th ranked side delivering the first try in the 12th minute.

Making the most of a penalty advantage, Tomas Appleton fired a massive cut-out pass to find his centre partner Pedro Bettencourt, who dived across in the corner with Samuel Marques adding the extras for 7-3 lead.

The Portuguese lost Bettencourt to a yellow card for a high tackle soon after and the Australians hit the lead through lock Richie Arnold.

Prop Angus Bell, a shining light for the Wallabies throughout the tournament, took matters into his hands with a strong charge off the line-out which was followed up by No.8 Rob Valetini, who popped the ball for Arnold.

The maligned Australian maul finally came up trumps three minutes later with hooker Dave Porecki collecting the spoils.

Wallabies fans, outnumbered by vocal Portugal fans in the stands, could start to breathe a little easier when Bell charged over for their third try of the afternoon.

Portugal looked have the last say of the half but fullback Andrew Kellaway pulled off a try-saving tackle on flying flanker Nicolas Martins for a 24-7 halftime score.

Fraser McReight scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Australia (Source: Associated Press)

Veteran prop James Slipper, who surpassed George Gregan for the most World Cup appearances with 21, made way for Pone Fa'amausili, who launched himself into the defence to help McReight scoot over for the all-important fourth try.

As Jones emptied his bench, the game got ugly for the Wallabies.

Replacement hooker Matt Faessler got a yellow card for a maul infringement and then Samu Kerevi, who was a late replacement in the 23 for injured Carter Gordon, followed after a clumsy fend.

While the men in yellow played with heart, Portugal collected a well-deserved try after 70 minutes when their scrum earned some pay through Rafael Simoes.

It's unclear how the Wallabies plan to spend their week, while they wait for Fiji to decide their World Cup fate.