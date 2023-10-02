Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to evolve rapidly, clean energy can only go so far to boost range and performance. The real power behind the next phase of efficiency doesn’t lie in making bigger batteries, it’s being beautiful by design, with form and function given equal consideration to deliver sophisticated, sustainable style .

That is why locally-owned Hyundai New Zealand offers vehicles featuring cleverly crafted design choices that meet its Future Positive focus and reflect the face of a world driven to be sustainable.

As proof of this thinking, you need look no further than the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 next generation vehicles that are kind to the environment and economically wise, while looking smart, sharp and oh so slick.

Looks that deliver

Hyundai’s design approach is guided by their Sensuous Sportiness philosophy: the connection between a vehicle’s look and feel, as well as its aesthetic and performance. Given Hyundai make some of New Zealand’s most popular models, it’s clearly appreciated.

Olabisi Boyle, vice-president for product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, says “Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges.” The journey to achieve such a sleek form is an artful process blending nature and science to achieve an optimum form.

Hyundai has also become artful about winning automotive awards - cleaning up in design categories too. In 2022, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 won World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the year. The very next year, the IONIQ 6 drove home with the very same titles.

The IONIQ5 has won a number of awards. (Andrei Diomidov)

Materials matter

If done with care, eco-friendly material technology can deliver the luxurious feel of traditional materials. The IONIQ 5 is a great example. Each model incorporates up to 32 plastic bottles shredded and spun into upholstery fabric; the seats sport eco-processed leather is dyed with flaxseed oil, and the interior is coated in bio-paint made with extracts from rape flowers and corn.

The IONIQ 6 is an equally clever catch, going a step further to meet its theme of ethical uniqueness: with carpets made from recycled fishing nets given a new life as sustainable fibres - it’s doubling down on the positive impact you can make in an IONIQ 6.

The face of the future

As the automotive world races to become more efficient, a vehicle’s power supply cannot be the only thing that evolves. The real power is beautiful. It comes from aerodynamic design, carefully considered material choices and Hyundai striving to make sustainable vehicles that reflect today’s world and look and feel like the future.

In 2024, the IONIQ 7 will launch and promises to be an SUV unlike any other. As the world progressively becomes more sustainable, Hyundai will continue to literally transform the face of the automotive industry.

This content was sponsored by Hyundai NZ. You can learn more about their Future Positive focus and see their vehicle range at hyundai.co.nz